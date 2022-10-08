House fire possibly sparked by lightning in north Houston

Everyone was able to make it out of the house without being injured. Officials are working to determine the cause of the fire.

HOUSTON — Firefighters said a lightning strike may have caused a house fire in north Houston.

It happened Wednesday night at a home on Cochran Street, which is near the intersection of the Hardy Toll Road and the 610 Loop.

“According to the homeowner, they heard a pop after a lightning strike. They came into the kitchen to find evidence of fire coming behind the wall, in the lower part of the oven,” said Carl Kittrell, a district chief for the Houston Fire Department.

There were family members inside the home at the time, but everyone made it out OK. The official cause of the fire is still under investigation.