HFD: Family escapes large house fire in west Houston

Fire crews say it took about 90 minutes to get the large house fire under control.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — A family of four was able to escape a large house fire early Friday morning on the west side of town, according to the Houston Fire Department.

The fire started just after 3:30 a.m. in the garage of a home near 13800 Barryknoll Lane.

Firefighters say they believe the fire began in the garage and quickly spread to the attic.

We're told the homeowner heard the smoke detectors and smelled smoke. That's when he woke up his wife and two kids and rushed them, and their pet turtles, to safety.

While there's some damage in the home, the district fire chief says the house can be salvaged.

The fire chief on scene also says the heat made it harder for firefighters to put out the flames at first.