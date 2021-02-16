Houston hotels fill quickly as winter storm knocks out power to many

People without power are rushing to hotels tonight to stay warm. Across the Houston area, hotel rooms were hard to come by Monday night.

HOUSTON — People without power rushed to Houston hotels tonight to stay warm.

Power outages were widespread across the area and hotel rooms were hard to come by Monday night.

“We got a newborn. ... Trying to find a hotel and a place to stay. We called several hotels, everyone was booked up," Robert Ramsoondar said.

He's a father who drove from across town to make sure his 6-month-old child had a warm place to stay.

As night fell, a steady stream of people flooded hotel lobbies looking for a place to shelter from the cold.

For Ramsoodar, with diapers in hand, it meant risking the drive.

“We live in Cypress, actually, so we drove from Cypress, it took us an hour and a half to get here because every hotel around that area was just booked up," he said.

Fort Bend County Judge KP George said they’ve never had as many calls for service as they have during this emergency. The majority were power and water outages.

“Unprecedented numbers. They just keep going up, constantly. I was hoping and praying we could manage it ... we are fully stretched," George said.

Ramsoondar felt lucky he got a room to ride it out.

“Stay here until we get power and then probably head back to the apartment myself, see if everything’s alright there and bring the family back over," Ramsoondar.