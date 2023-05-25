This new hotel in the Houston area has a restaurant, bar and private poker club

Champions Club Texas has deemed itself a first-class 71-room hotel that offers a relaxing lounge and bar along with a "Vegas-caliber Poker Club."

HOUSTON — A new hotel just opened in Houston and it's offering a lot more than just a comfy place to lay your head.

Champions Club Texas, located at 6440 W Sam Houston Parkway South, has deemed itself a first-class 71-room hotel that offers a relaxing lounge and bar along with a "Vegas-caliber Poker Club."

The poker area has 19 tables, a VIP section, live-streaming capabilities to broadcast professional tournaments and an enhanced security system.

Guests interested in getting in on the poker games will be required to sign up for a membership with Champions Club Texas and pay a one-time membership fee. Benefits are limited to personal winnings, per Texas law.

“Champions Club Texas is aiming to set the standard for private-membership poker in Houston, where novice and experienced players can come together to enjoy the community and camaraderie of the game in an elevated, social club environment,” said President Isaac Trumbo. “We look forward to hosting both professional tournaments for the poker community and charity tournaments for nonprofit organizations in Houston.”