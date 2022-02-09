Houston hosts water drive for Jackson residents

Mayor Sylvester Turner said he was happy to pay this kindness forward, especially since Jackson pitched in to help Houston during Harvey.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Two trailers full of bottled water are heading to Jackson, Mississippi, thanks to the generosity of Houstonians. The city of Houston hosted a donation drive from 7 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Friday. Cars lined up outside City Hall to drop off hundreds of cases of bottled water as volunteers from the city, nonprofits and churches collected them.

Mayor Sylvester Turner told KHOU 11 News he was happy to pay this kindness forward, especially since Jackson pitched in to help Houston during Harvey.

"They are not alone," he said. "I simply want to thank all Houstonians for caring and being willing to share some of what they have with somebody else."

The mayor of Jackson, Chokwe Lumumba, has ties to Houston; he's a TSU alum. Several students and administrators from the school helped out with the drive as well.

Jackson has been without proper access to clean and safe tap water for a week now. They're unable to use the water to cook, bathe or even flush toilets. Flooding exacerbated longstanding problems in one of two water-treatment plants. The city of 150,000 had already been under a boil-water notice for a month because the Health Department found cloudy water that could cause digestive problems.

Like many cities, Jackson faces water system problems it can't afford to fix. Its tax base has eroded the past few decades as the population decreased — the result of mostly white flight to suburbs that began after public schools integrated in 1970. The city’s population is now more than 80% Black, with about 25% of its residents living in poverty.