Houston hospitals impacted by winter storm resort to backup plans

Hospitals have plans in place to ensure power, water, food and staffing during events like this.

HOUSTON — This week’s winter storm put a strain on the city’s hospitals. Many of them had to rely on emergency systems to keep caring for patients.

As a historic winter storm paralyzed the city of Houston hospitals across the region continued to fulfill their mission to care for those who need it most.

"We always have backup power available. We have backup systems to restore water if we lose it,” CEO of Memorial Hermann Dr. David Callender said.

At the moment, Memorial Hermann is trucking in water until the city can restore water pressure back to a normal level.

While they have plans in place to ensure power, water, food and staffing, some patients were affected.

“One of the biggest impacts from loss of power and water has been the closure of outpatient renal dialysis centers," Callender said.

Those patients would go elsewhere for care but had to travel to hospitals for treatment.

Texas Children’s Hospital is experiencing water pressure issues. They’re doing what they can to conserve.

Over at Houston Methodist, Executive Vice President Roberta Schwartz said some of their facilities were impacted by the cold weather.

“Our Houston Methodist West and Baytown were the two facilities that lost water for a period of time,” Schwartz said.

She said their emergency rooms are now being flooded with people who needed medical assistance during the storm.