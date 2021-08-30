If medical evacuations are needed in Louisiana, Houston hospitals won't be able to offer much help due to COVID surge

If needed, medical evacuations from Louisiana will be brought to the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center. They'll be triaged, then transferred to other hospitals.

HOUSTON — After two months of COVID-19 hospitalizations climbing to record highs, weekly averages show hospital admissions plateauing in the Texas Medical Center.

However, staff members are now preparing for the possibility of an influx of patients from Louisiana.

“The VA Hospital will serve as an emergency outlet for patients coming from Louisiana. They’ll come to the VA when necessary, be stabilized, then transitioned to other hospitals in the region,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Sunday.

The problem is Houston hospitals are already operating at surge ICU capacity due to COVID-19.

“Does Harris Health have room for any additional patients if it comes to that?” KHOU reporter Stephanie Whitfield asked Harris Health Chief Operating Officer Louis Smith.

“We do not. We do not. We’re over 100% occupied. We’ve had to expand ICU capabilities,” Smith said.

Smith said patients are being triaged in overflow tents at both Ben Taub Hospital and LBJ Hospital. He said their doors are always open to anyone needing help, but the reality is healthcare workers already have a full plate.

“They are really doing hero work, day in and day out. The volumes are more than what our facilities were built for,” Smith said.

Memorial Hermann CEO Dr. David Callender said the reality is that all Houston hospitals are in the same situation and can’t offer much help.

“We’ve been through hurricanes and big storms here. We know what that’s like. To not have hospital capacity to not be able to care for sick and injured people is such a huge problem,” Callender said.