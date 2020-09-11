Houston honoring local military veterans with online, phone-in event

It will begin at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday. There will be a moment of silence at 11 a.m.

HOUSTON — Houston is honoring those who served in the U.S. military during its annual Veterans Day celebration, but this year it will be virtual.

The 23rd Annual Houston Salutes American Heroes will include a moment of silence and a swearing-in ceremony for military recruits.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and for the safety of residents, this year's Veterans Day program will have a limited number of in-person guests. However, residents are invited to enjoy the celebration online.

The ceremony will begin at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday followed with a moment of silence at 11 a.m.

Mayor Sylvester Turner will be joined by Dr. Steven Hall, director of the Mayor's Office of Veterans Affairs, and representatives from each military branch.



Bill Balleza, a former news anchor and Vietnam Veteran, will be emceeing the event. U.S. Army Gen. Ronald R. Ragin will deliver the keynote speech.

How to tune in

Houstonian can watch online by clicking here or call in using one of the following numbers:

English: 877-311-7071

Spanish: 877-311-7074

Vietnamese: 877-311-7083