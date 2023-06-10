This website is providing people of color with resources to buy homes in the Houston area

Own the Hou was designed to connect a team of housing experts to minorities looking to become homeowners.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — A new website that was created to provide people of color with the resources they need to purchase a home launched for Houston-area residents Friday.

Own the Hou was designed to connect a team of housing experts to minorities looking to become homeowners. There are also resources available on the website for existing minority homeowners.

"We provide coaching by helping clients learn how to budget themselves, how to save money, how to manage your money, making sure they understand the importance of credit and how it's a major role," an organizer said.

“Limited access to essential resources and tools has hindered the path to homeownership for people of color. This transformative initiative marks the commitment to empower and uplift people of color,” said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. “With Own the HOU, we stride together towards a more inclusive and equitable future, ensuring every individual can successfully own a home in our city.”

The program is funded by a $7.5 million grant from Wells Fargo’s Wealth Opportunities Restored through Homeownership (WORTH) initiative.