Counting Houston's homeless population one person at a time

Knowing where to deploy resources across the city depends on a physical count that's done every year. In 2022, there were about 3,200 homeless on the streets.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Getting people off the streets has been Houston's goal for many years -- the city has been working to get the homeless into more permanent housing.

Houston has been recognized nationally for its progress to reduce homelessness by providing housing.

The numbers in the Greater Houston area -- which combines Harris, Montgomery and Fort Bend counties -- show a significant drop in homelessness in the last 10 years. In 2011, there were more than 8,400 people who were homeless. In 2022, there were less than 3,200. The numbers include people living in emergency shelters.

Knowing where to deploy resources depends on a physical count that's done every year.

“It helps us determine what services are needed," Ana Rausch, with the Coalition for the Homeless, said. "It helps us to figure out if there’s any hot spots that are developing."

Hundreds of volunteers went out this week to physically count and interview the homeless.

This year's count won't be finalized until next week.

'More than a number'

Every Sunday, Ricardo Hernandez takes a group of men on a walk past homeless encampments in downtown Houston. He used to be homeless. Now, he has a job at Open Door Mission as an intake concierge.

"It keeps me grounded with these guys when I come back," he said.

His message to everyone he meets: "You're more than a number."

“I go over and I tell them, 'I used to be in that chair. I used to be homeless.' It blows their mind," Hernandez said. "So, it’s, like, yeah, change is good."