HPD: Woman dies nearly five months after hit-and-run crash in southeast Houston

Police said the 51-year-old victim, who suffered critical injuries, died at the hospital over the weekend.

HOUSTON — A 51-year-old woman has died from injuries she sustained in a hit-and-run crash nearly five months ago, Houston police announced Monday.

Investigators said the victim, whose identity has not been released, died in the hospital Saturday.

The incident happened the night of Sept. 16, 2020 in the 8100 block of Howard Drive near the Gulf Freeway in southeast Houston.

A 24-year-old man was arrested a short time after the crash and charged with failure to stop and render aid.

Investigators said the woman was walking in a crosswalk when she was struck by a silver Chevrolet Impala headed eastbound. The man is accused of failing to yield the right of way to a pedestrian.

HPD said the suspect, who reportedly parked his vehicle further up the street, was found by patrol officers and questioned.