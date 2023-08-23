'Shocking' | Victim paralyzed in fiery crash asks for public's help identifying hit-and-run driver

"It's kind of shocking that a fellow human being would leave like that," the victim said.

HOUSTON — A fiery hit-and-run crash left a motorcyclist paralyzed on July 23. One month later, Houston police are still working to identify the driver. Now, the victim and his family are speaking out from the hospital where he continues to recover.

"I remember everything," said Isaac Syed.

Burn marks are still seared into the street on Westheimer and Shepherd. The painful memories are etched into Syed's mind.

"I did see the truck in my peripherals, within a couple seconds I was hit," said Syed.

Surveillance video from across the street captured the crash. The video appears to show a red Ford F-150 crashing right into Syed on his motorcycle, instantly engulfing it in flames.

"When I tried to see the truck when I looked up, I didn't see it anywhere, I just saw the motorcycle on fire," said Syed. "It's kind of shocking that a fellow human being would leave like that."

Police say the driver instantly fled.

"That's extremely disturbing," said Iftikhar Syed, Isaac Syed's father.

Isaac Syed's injuries were severe. He suffered multiple breaks to his vertebrae that left him paralyzed from the waist down.

"It's like someone turning your life upside down in a split second," said Iftikhar Syed.

Isaac Syed's family is rallying around him as police work to find the driver. Investigators hope these surveillance photos of the red Ford F-150 lead to their identification and an arrest.

"I just want justice to be served, and maybe even ask the person why they left the scene and just left me there," said Isaac Syed.

It's too soon to know if Isaac will ever walk again. He's in rehab and physical therapy at TIRR Memorial Hermann, but he and his family not giving up.

"There is always hope," said Iftikhar Syed.

"We'll take it one day at a time," said Isaac Syed.

If you have any information that can help police identify the driver, call HPD's Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4072 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 713-222-8477 (TIPS).