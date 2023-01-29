LIST: High water on Houston-area roads

HOUSTON — A cold front is passing through the Houston area and scattered showers are tagging along with it.
Because some areas are still saturated from Tuesday's severe weather, it's not taking much rain to impact some roads.
Houston forecast: Flood watch issued for Harris, Chambers, Liberty counties
High water spots across Houston area
(List below from Harris County Precinct 4)
- Louetta Rd & Old Louetta Rd
- Louetta Rd near Oaks of Devonshire
- North Frwy feeder by Holzwarth Rd/Cypresswood Dr
- East Bound Feeder N Grand Pkwy W by Gosling Rd
- Southbound Falvel Rd, south of FM 2920 Rd
(List from Harris County Precinct 3)
- Telge Road between Louetta Road and Grant Road
(List from Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management)
- I-45 and Spring Creek
- Old Houston Road
- Highway 59 feeder between Ipes and Pinewood
- 9400 block of Research Forest Drive
- FM 3083 and Old Houston
- Highway 59 and FM 1485
- 30300 Aldine Westfield Road
- FM 1314 and Village Way
From Houston TranStar
- No high-water locations reported right now.