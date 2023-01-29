x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

LIST: High water on Houston-area roads

There are a few high-water spots across the Houston area as scattered showers move through.

More Videos

HOUSTON — A cold front is passing through the Houston area and scattered showers are tagging along with it.

Because some areas are still saturated from Tuesday's severe weather, it's not taking much rain to impact some roads.

Houston forecast: Flood watch issued for Harris, Chambers, Liberty counties 

High water spots across Houston area

(List below from Harris County Precinct 4)

  • Louetta Rd & Old Louetta Rd 
  • Louetta Rd near Oaks of Devonshire 
  • North Frwy feeder by Holzwarth Rd/Cypresswood Dr 
  • East Bound Feeder N Grand Pkwy W by Gosling Rd 
  • Southbound Falvel Rd, south of FM 2920 Rd

(List from Harris County Precinct 3)

  • Telge Road between Louetta Road and Grant Road

(List from Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management)

  • I-45 and Spring Creek
  • Old Houston Road
  • Highway 59 feeder between Ipes and Pinewood
  • 9400 block of Research Forest Drive
  • FM 3083 and Old Houston
  • Highway 59 and FM 1485
  • 30300 Aldine Westfield Road
  • FM 1314 and Village Way

From Houston TranStar 

  • No high-water locations reported right now.

Live Houston traffic map

Traffic expert, Jennifer Reyna, on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out