KHOU 11 helps woman get help from City of Houston after receiving abnormally high water bill

“I haven’t had much rest since I got this bill, worrying about it – because it’s more than I can handle," the woman said.

HOUSTON — After a viewer called KHOU 11 about her abnormally high water bill, we went to work to get her answers from the City of Houston.

Katie Akers said she was shocked when the water bill she got in the mail was five times what she usually pays. When she went to check on her meter, it wasn't pretty.

There was yellow foam packed into the box where her meter normally is.

"So, what is going on here? I don't understand," Akers said. "I have not a clue what all this stuff is, the city has done something."

"Did they send you a letter? Did they tell you they were working on it?" KHOU 11 reporter Grace White asked.

"No, nothing," Akers replied.

So, we went inside to look at her bill. It looked like there was a huge spike up to $150 for the month of July. The 74-year-old woman said she's lived in the home since 1976 and that her bill is typically only $30.

We did some digging, but even we couldn't find her meter. We called the City of Houston on Thursday and by Friday morning, Akers had a crew in her front yard.

"I thank God for you all coming, I can sleep much better to be honest with you, because this has bothered me tremendously," she said.

The crew cleaned out her meter box and said that the mysterious foam should never have been inside. They also installed a new smart meter to get more accurate readings.

For Akers, it's one step closer to getting answers.

The city told us Friday afternoon that their crew found a possible leak in her plumbing. They said Akers can apply for a leak adjustment on her bill and that they put a hold on her account until August 16 to give her time to look at options.

The city also said she can apply for help from the W.A.T.E.R. Fund, which stands for Water Aid to Elderly Residents. The program, which the city runs, is entirely funded through voluntary donations. Low-income residents aged 60 and older in a single-family home can receive up to $100 every six months towards their water bill.

