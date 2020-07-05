Citywide graduation celebration planned for all HISD high school seniors

The June 5 ceremonies will honor seniors at all Houston high schools.

HOUSTON — Houston's high school graduating class of 2020 may have had a lot stripped away due to the COVID-19 crisis, but Mayor Sylvester Turner is hoping to give them a final sendoff before the school year ends.

There will be no handshakes, hugs or cheers from an audience, but there will be a graduation ceremony for HISD's seniors. Family members and friends will not be allowed to attend and will instead have to watch from home.

“For students and faculty only,” Turner said. “For the safety and well-being of our seniors.”

Turner announced Wednesday that Houston seniors can participate in a celebration ceremony at their schools on June 5. Houston Celebrates H.S. Seniors 2020 will feature special guests, celebrity appearances and other surprise moments, the mayor said. Only graduating students will be allowed to attend.

Turner said students should practice social distancing during the ceremony as the various schools “work to provide digital and in-person ways to congratulate our seniors.”

“I think that collectively we can work to put on a very special moment to say that we support you, we encourage you, and the city is behind you,” Turner said.

Seniors can dress in caps, gowns and masks during the celebration. No diplomas will be issued, either.

The ceremony will be broadcast on the city's social media platforms, Houston Municipal Channel and HISD-TV.

“No doubt our school districts have worked to find a way to honor the #Classof2020 as the graduating seniors have earned their title,” Turner tweeted. “A city-wide salute for our graduating seniors is fitting.”

