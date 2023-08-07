Heights residents say water main break has grown big enough to impact water pressure

One neighbor said it started about a month ago with a small leak. The busted line is located on Houston Avenue at Spring Street.

HOUSTON — Residents near Houston's Heights say a water main break has grown so big it's impacting water pressure in their homes.

KHOU 11's Maria Aguilera went to check it out and saw barricades and tape surrounding the leak. Water from the break was flowing into the street.

Jim Hatchett, who's lived in the area for nearly five years, said he reported the problem and crews came out to work on it, but it's yet to be resolved. He said it's actually gotten worse over the past couple of days.

“The small leak, it went on for weeks, did not affect the water pressure that much. It was pretty much the same. It wasn't until the night before last when it busted wide open and started gushing that the water pressure went down. And it's just barely trickling out of the faucet," he said.

We checked in with the City of Houston's public works department for information. We did find a report on the city’s 311 website. Service requests can be made through the city's website.