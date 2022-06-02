'We don't feel safe in our own home' | Heights couple concerned after their home was hit by drive-by shooting

Houston Police are investigating the shooting. Murray says when police arrived, they found nearly a dozen bullet holes in the home.

HOUSTON — A couple in the Heights area are counting their blessings after their home was hit by what they believe was a drive-by shooting.

It happened on Tabor Street near 1-45 just after midnight.

Dranette Murray says she hasn’t been able to sleep, "We don't feel safe in our own home even with a fence around it.”

Murray and her husband were inside when it happened.

"We’ve got a gunshot here, the one that went through the window into the couch right here. One right here, the hole in the curtain where it came through,” she explained.

The Houston Police Department is investigating the shooting. Murray says when police arrived, they found nearly a dozen bullet holes in the home.

“I was just laying down and then I can’t even remember, I couldn't remember how many shots just heard a lot of gunfire then a car speeding down the street,” she said.

She says they’re just grateful to be alive, “The things that were shot up we can replace that but we can’t replace each other at least thankful for that."

Murray says there’s currently no suspect or vehicle description. She says they’ve been left with the question of why.

“We’re just honest working people,” she said.