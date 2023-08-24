Heat in Houston ties all-time record set in 2011

On Thursday, August 24, 2023, a temperature of 109 was reached at Bush Airport in Houston, tying the all-time record high set in 2011.

HOUSTON — If you thought the heat couldn't get any worse, think again. A temperature of 109 was hit at Houston's Bush Airport on Thursday, tying the all-time record set in 2011.

On top of the dangerous heat, drought conditions continue to worsen across Southeast Texas.

Each Thursday, a drought monitor report is issued and compiled from data through 8 a.m. of the previous Tuesday. That being said, any rain our area picked up on Tuesday after 8 a.m. was not included in this report. That doesn't say much since the majority of the area remained bone dry since the last update.

All of Southeast Texas is now experiencing extreme drought conditions. Six counties have entered exceptional drought conditions, the highest tier of drought severity.

Keep in mind, that officially at Bush Airport we have not recorded a single day with measurable rainfall since July 6. That makes it 48 days, the longest streak on record!

Ouch it's HOT! Bush just hit 109 degrees. That ties the all-time record set in 2011. A few scattered thunderstorms are also starting to pop up. Hope you get one! #khou11 #houston #weather pic.twitter.com/eekWOw8pee — david paul (@DavidPaulKHOU) August 24, 2023