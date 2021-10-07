Houston Health Department ending COVID vaccine incentive program

Participants waiting on their second shot are still eligible for a $50 gift card.

HOUSTON — The Houston Health Department has reached its capacity for its COVID-19 vaccine incentive program.

The department announced Thursday evening that 20,000 people have participated in the program. Since August 26, the city has been offering $100 Mastercard gift cards for first doses and $50 cards for second doses.

If you’ve applied for the program and you’re waiting for your second shot, you can still get your $50 card. You have to get your next dose from an eligible provider within the next 42 days.

Houston Health says 76.8% of eligible Houstonians have gotten their first dose and 65.3% are now fully vaccinated. When the incentive was first offered, 71% had their first dose while 58.1% were vaccinated.

“This program was a success and a worthwhile investment that benefits everyone by helping to increase the city’s vaccination rate, ultimately saving lives,” says Mayor Sylvester Turner. “Even with the gift card incentive program at capacity, it is still vital that more of us to get vaccinated to protect ourselves and our loved ones from serious illness and death.”