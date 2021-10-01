LIST: Haunted houses in the Houston area

Houston has its fair share of haunted theme parks, some of them ranked as one of the best in the nation.

HOUSTON — October is here which means we are on countdown to the scariest day of the year – Halloween!

For all of our adrenaline-junkie friends who love a good fright, we know the month of October is all about ghosts, scary movies and haunted houses.

Houston has its fair share of haunted-theme parks, some of them ranked as one of the best in the nation.

To save you the Google search, we’ve compiled a list of the most reviewed haunted houses in the Houston area.

Haunted Houses across Houston area

13th Floor Haunted House -- features three attractions that include vampires, werewolves, haunted pirates and a terrifying dollmaker. The 13th Floor Haunted House opens in October. Dates and times vary as well as ticket prices.

Location -- 7075 FM 1960 Road West Suite 20

Phobia Haunted Houses -- features eight attractions that include clowns, a mental institute and grotesque organisms. Phobia opened at the end of September and will stay open through October. Dates and times vary as well as ticket prices.

Location -- 5250 S Sam Houston Parkway E

Creepy Hollow Houston Haunted House -- features three haunted attractions, multiple shows, food and games. According to the Haunted Attraction Association (HAA), Creepy Hollow Haunted House was named one of the "Top Haunted Attractions" across the country. Tickets are $40 per person and for an extra $10 you can get a speed pass that will allow you to skip the line. Opening dates and times vary through the month of October. READ MORE.

The Haunted Trails -- features two thrilling outdoor attractions. Open through the month of October; dates and times vary. Tickets are $28 for both attractions. You can purchase a speed pass for an extra $10.

Location -- 11500 Antoine Drive

Houston Scream Fest -- features at least five haunted houses, a carnival and a paintball attraction. Scream Fest also has live concerts each night. The park is open as well as free drinks, including adult beverages. Open every Friday and Saturday through October. Ticket prices vary depending on the day you go, but one ticket gets you unlimited entrance to the haunted houses.

Location -- 1500 Elton Street

Houston Terror Dome Haunted House -- features one haunted house that typically takes about 20 minutes to get through. This year, Houston Terror Dome Haunted House has added a 'Nightmare Alley Selfie Saloon' that combines a haunted bar with a haunted house-themed selfie adventure. This attraction is included with your ticket purchase. Ticket prices vary as well as opening dates and times.

Purgatory Scream Park -- according to its website, it's the largest haunted house in Texas at 27,000 sq ft and a 30-40 minute walkthrough. Open through the month of October from Friday-Sunday. Times vary. General admission tickets are $40; VIP tickets are $60.

Redrum Haunted House -- features four attractions including a haunted asylum and a laser gun extravaganza. Open through the month of October every Friday and Saturday and some Thursdays and Sundays. Times vary. Tickets are $35. A speed pass that allows you to skip the line is $55.

Nightmarez Haunted Houston -- only open for three nights, Oct. 29 - Oct. 31, but each night is free. Donations are accepted.