Another violent weekend leaves several dead, others injured in Houston

“The value of human life just doesn’t seem to be taken too seriously out here,” HPD Cdr. James Dale said.

HOUSTON — The number of shooting victims continues to mount in Houston this weekend.

An HPD officer at the scene of a shooting on Sunday morning says it seems the value for human life in the city is being lost.

“We’re having way too many shootings,” HPD Cdr. James Dale said. “This is happening way too often.”

Dale and officers at the scene of north Houston motel are looking for six masked men who shot three women as they exited their room.

“They had long guns, rifles, and they had a pistol,” Dale said.

He says the men were waiting in the parking lot for the women.

“The suspects had been out here for approximately one hour before the shootings,” Dale said.

The women were transported to hospitals. The shooters fled.

“Unfortunately, this is where we are right now,” Dale said. “We’ve got too many guns on the street.”

Several drivers on Westheimer near Voss were witnesses to an attack Saturday night on two men who were in a convertible.

“The driver reached out and shot numerous times into the corvette and then sped off,” HPD Lt. R. Willkens said.

The driver of the corvette and his passenger were shot in the head and the face. The driver is in critical condition. The shooter is on the run.

Police say they do not believe there was any altercation before the men were shot.

David’s shooter still has not been caught.

Police say they still don’t know why a man sitting at the far end of the bar at the Aquarium in downtown Houston walked up to a husband and wife on Thursday night, shooting them and then himself.

Both the shooter and the husband are dead.

Police say as far they have been able to tell, the man and the couple were strangers. The shootings are extremely concerning to those tasked with solving the cases.

“The value of human life just doesn’t seem to be taken too seriously out here,” Dale said.