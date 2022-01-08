Mayor Turner to announce another gun buyback event with new rules

DA Kim Ogg raised a red flag about accepting guns with no questions asked after the last buyback event so the mayor agreed to make at least one change next time.

HOUSTON — The City of Houston will soon host another gun buyback event. Mayor Sylvester Turner will release details this afternoon at 3:30 p.m. and we'll stream it live here, on our YouTube channel and on our app.

The first buyback program in July was a big success with 845 guns collected. Turner said they gave out nearly $100,000 in gift cards to the people who surrendered them. At one point, the line of cars stretched for two miles.

Even so, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg raised a red flag about accepting the weapons with no questions asked, so the mayor agreed to make at least one change next time. In August, he said the city would no longer accept so-called "ghost guns," or privately manufactured firearms, which are made on a 3D printer.

"The community response was robust and we also learned that in future gun buybacks we will need to establish some guidelines regarding privately manufactured firearms," Turner said in August. "This program was not designed to establish a place for PMFs to be profitable but rather to get unwanted firearms off the streets of Houston that could become crime guns."

In a July 28 letter obtained by KHOU 11, Ogg also said the policy gives “anonymity and immunity for everyone who turns in a weapon.“

Her office said there might be a number of unintended consequences, like chain-of-custody evidence being destroyed.

“This is extremely important on a number of different legal issues and also to be able to solve crime,” First Assistant DA David Mitcham told us in August. "Someone is turning in a gun that is related to a crime and then there’s no way of being able to follow up an investigation because identification wasn’t pursued whenever they turned the gun in."

Turner said then that he’s doing what he can with the One Safe Houston initiative to help tackle gun violence in Houston.

“There are way too many guns on the streets that are killing people. In fact, gun violence is the leading cause of death for our children now in this country,” Turner said. “Anything we could do to take these unwanted guns off the street and keep them from being in the hands of those who are with a criminal mindset, it’s a plus."

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced Friday that the county will host up to eight buyback events this year.