Mayor Turner hosting Gun Buyback program to reduce the number of firearms in Houston

HOUSTON — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will be hosting a gun buyback program in an effort to reduce the number of guns in the community.

The event will be held on Saturday, July 30 from 8 a.m. to noon at Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, located at 3826 Wheeler Avenue.

How it works

Members of the Houston Police Department will be stationed at the collection site above, prepared to collect guns with no-questions-asked.

Those interested in getting rid of their guns should unload their firearm before arriving at the collection site and place the gun in the trunk or rear of their vehicle.

An HPD personnel will remove the gun from the vehicle. They will check to see if the firearm is unloaded and render it safe.

Once the weapon is collected, the person donating will receive a receipt to exchange for a gift card.

Gift card rewards

$50 for non-functioning firearms

$100 for rifles or shotguns

$150 for handguns

$200 for automatic rifles

This event is part of the One Safe Houston initiative, which is a $53 million investment aimed at crime reduction.

The initiative focuses on four key areas which include:

Violence Reduction and Crime Prevention

Crisis Intervention, Response and Recovery

Youth Outreach Opportunities

Key Community Partnerships

The Gun Buyback program is in partnership with Harris County Precinct One Commissioner Rodney Ellis, the Houston Police Department, and Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church.