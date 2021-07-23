From gumbo tacos to lobster pizza, Houston Grub Park featuring Black-owned food trucks opens Saturday

“I truly believe that a strong Black community is a stronger country," Christopher Bush said.

HOUSTON — The Houston Grub Park finally opens Saturday, shining a spotlight on aspiring Black chefs and giving them an opportunity to put their skills on a platter.

As the window opened at the Nacho Don food truck, it’s the pre-opening and the first official order for the family run restaurant on wheels.

“Nothing is store bought. Everything is fresh. We make our pico on site, our guac on site. Even our nacho chips are made on site," said Arthur Wilson, owner of Nacho Don & Rollie's Frozen Custard.

Wilson's two food trucks will find a new home inside the Houston Grub Park come Saturday.

“The opening weekend will be 15 Black-owned trucks and then we will expand to more," said Christopher Bush, director of Black Service Chamber.

The park is offering opportunity to Black-owned food trucks across the Houston area.

“To give small business owners who are taking a risk a chance," Bush said.

“It’s just going to be a very large collection of a lot of Black-owned businesses that get an opportunity to get our feet off the ground," Wilson said.

The Nacho Don food truck is doing a pre-opening tonight ahead of tomorrow.. when they’ll be taking a permanent spot at the new @houstongrubpark! Opening tomorrow, the park will feature recipes from black-owned food trucks, giving aspiring chefs a chance in the spotlight! @KHOU pic.twitter.com/E18fiPn12Z — Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) July 23, 2021

The culinary concept was carried out by the Black Service Chamber and Bush.

“I truly believe that a strong Black community is a stronger country," Bush said.

For Bobbie Patterson, owner of Bobbie Que’s Red Truck, it’ll finally be a permanent spot to shine.

“Rib tips, fried shrimp, gumbo. I do a little bit of everything," Patterson said. "A lot of my customers are calling me up and saying, 'Where are you tonight? Where are you going to be tomorrow?'”

He’ll be parked alongside several other food trucks offering everything from gumbo tacos to lobster pizza, hoping you’ll stop by for a bite.

“Give these guys a try, and see if they can become one of your favorites," Bush said.