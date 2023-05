The smoke could be seen on Houston Transtar cameras as it slowed traffic.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — A fire at an abandoned house filled the Galleria area with smoke Tuesday morning.

This happened just after 6:30 a.m. at a home on Banning Street near the West Loop.

The smoke could be seen on Houston Transtar cameras as it slowed traffic.

The fire is mostly out, but not before filling the area with a plume of smoke.