Houston-area frozen custard spot grapples with high price of eggs

For more than 20 years, Connie’s Frozen Custard has been serving frozen treats to Houston-area customers but never before has it been this expensive to make.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — The high egg prices are having an impact on a lot of people, but none as much as those who depend on eggs for their businesses.

Frozen custard, by law, must contain a minimum percentage of egg yolks. It has made these past few months more expensive for the owners of a longtime frozen custard spot.

For more than 20 years, Connie’s Frozen Custard has been serving frozen treats to Houston-area customers but never before has it been this expensive to make.

Even though the temperature is in the low 40s, customers still come to get their frozen custard.

“It really hits the spot,” one customer said. “On any day.”

Customers wait in line in the drive-thru, too.

“We have so many people that come up daily,” says owner Matthew Greatens. “Daily.”

Greatens and his wife bought the longtime frozen custard business last April.

In 2022, the couple had to adjust to the rising cost of inflation. This year, it’s the extraordinary price of eggs.

“We didn’t think that it would be fluctuating that much,” Greatens said.

Even those who don’t keep track have heard about it.

“I don’t really like buy my own groceries right now,” Gabby Herbanis said. “But I’ve heard from everyone that eggs are super expensive and yeah it’s crazy.”

Eggs are one of the main ingredients in the custard mix used at Connie’s.

“It’s gone up from seven to eight dollars more per box,” Greatens said. “So when we’re buying 35 boxes every order, which is twice a week, it’s a huge impact on our overall pricing.”

Sometimes the price can rise dramatically in only a few days.

“We thought maybe a dollar here or there and sometimes it would go up or go down,” Greatens said. “And then one point it jumped up five dollars within one week. We’re making sure that we’re just ordering enough to get by for the next order.”

To adjust for the increased expense, Greatens says he’s had to cut the hours of his staff.

Although he hasn’t had to raise the prices for customers just yet, he says he may soon need to make an unpopular decision if things persist.

“A lot of people are closing down and you know it’s scary to see that,” Greatens said.

Hopefully, he says, that won’t happen to Connie’s.

In the meantime, the folks at Connie’s will keep creating cold custard magic.