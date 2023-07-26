Houston Forensic Science Center president faces calls to resign due to evidence backlog

More than 3,800 cases are waiting to be examined, according to information posted on the Houston Forensic Science Center's website.

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Officers' Union called on the head of the Houston Forensic Science Center to resign Wednesday due to an evidence backlog.

According to the forensic science center's website, there are more than 3,800 cases waiting to be examined. This union said this is frustrating police officers who claim this backlog of forensic evidence is not only threatening public safety but it's also contributing to cases being thrown out.

According to HPOU, the Houston Forensic Science Center has been allocated funding, but the corporation is not processing evidence in an orderly and efficient manner. This is why HPOU has called on the agency's president -- Dr. Peter Stout -- to resign.

“This is allowing violent offenders to go free every day in this city," said HPOU's president Douglas Griffith. "I’ve got a real issue with that. Our officers are out there busting their butts recovering evidence. Why would I tag a piece of evidence and not want it tested.”

According to the Houston Forensic Science Center's website, there are just under 500 sexual assault kits, 291 firearm cases and nearly 1,600 seized drugs that are on backlog.

The corporation defines a backlog as a request older than 30 days from the time of the request.

HFSC released the following statement about the calls for Stout's resignation:

HFSC was recently informed of statements by members of the Houston Police Officers' Union calling for the resignation of HFSC's President and CEO, Dr. Peter Stout.

We understand the concerns raised this afternoon and will continue working to provide reliable and timely forensic services to the City of Houston. In response to ongoing challenges in staff turnover and increasing requests for services, HFSC has outsourced casework (where available), made process improvements, and solicited input from stakeholders to effectively prioritize our work.

Under Dr. Stout's leadership, we have always worked closely with our stakeholders to address issues of this nature and we welcome the opportunity to sit down with HPOU to discuss their concerns.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said he's not at the point where he wants to fire Dr. Stout. He said he wants to get a full assessment of the situation first.