Non-profit challenging City of Houston's crackdown on rules over feeding homeless

HOUSTON — The City of Houston is cracking down on groups that break rules on feeding people experiencing homelessness.

One local non-profit is challenging those rules after one of their volunteers was ticketed. That volunteer is now taking legal action against the city.

Shantelle King, 47, has been trying to back on her feet after becoming homeless due to COVID. She was running her own construction company and lost everything because she didn't get a PPP loan.

"I've been out here looking for a hand up not a handout and it's taken me two years," King said.

One thing she's been able to count on is the weekly food distribution by the nonprofit Food Not Bombs, which stations in front of the Houston Public Library.

"We rely on this food here daily," King said.

The group has spent decades at this location, unbothered. But recently, the city stepped up its enforcement of rules around feeding those experiencing homelessness. Because of that, a Food Not Bombs volunteer was ticketed.

"Benjamin has filed a federal lawsuit at this very courthouse and we're going to have a judge and a jury to decide this case," said civil rights attorney Randall Kallinen, who represents Benjamin Craftrendon.

Kallinen called the city's ordinance a violation of First Amendment rights.

"I am planning on pleading not guilty and contesting the charge," Craftrendon said. "I have no reason to submit to the unconstitutional and cruel law."

The ordinance requires groups to get permission from property owners if they feed more than five people.

Mayor Sylvester Turner sent the following statement on the issue:

“Recently, there has been an increase in the number of threats and violent incidents directed at visitors and employees coming to the Houston Public Library downtown. Parents and families have expressed no longer feeling comfortable visiting the library or holding special events. We want the library to serve as a safe, inclusive place for all to come and visit. That’s why we are providing a dedicated, alternative charitable food service at 61 Riesner St. This location has the infrastructure and amenities needed to provide services and food to Houstonians in need. By shifting food services to an alternative location, we can maintain the integrity and historic nature of Houston’s Public Library while serving all Houstonians with the dignity they deserve.”

Not interested in changing locations, the nonprofit said it's a battle they're willing to fight for the community they serve.

"So, people who do these things for us if we didn't have the food where would we go?" King asked.