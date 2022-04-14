Houston Food Bank in need of volunteers as it struggles to keep up with demand, inflation and supply chain issues

The non-profit said it’s struggling to keep up with demand given the ongoing supply chain crisis and inflation.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — The Houston Food Bank is in need of extra helping hands.

The non-profit said it’s struggling to keep up with demand given the ongoing supply chain crisis and inflation. More specifically, the agency says it’s in need of volunteers who make its operation possible.

Thursday, the McGovern Medical School took some time on Thursday to help.

"They have a lot of different things you can do here sometimes you’re stocking sometimes you’re scanning,” Udo Anwaegbu, a graduate student with the college.

Brian Green, Houston Food Bank CEO said the bank needs volunteer groups.

“The pandemic was awful from a volunteer standpoint. This is why we received funding from first United Way, Greater Houston Community Foundation, then Harris County stepped in,” he said.

Green said federal funds from the county helped to fill in the gaps, but those funds are set to expire at the end of the month.

“As the economy is recovering that goes away. But we haven't picked up the volunteer core where it was," he said. “What we didn’t expect coming out the pandemic was the extreme supply chain problems and inflations that’s hitting us. It’s going to be hard because we definitely see impact on families."

They’re looking to fill volunteers for the following shifts:

Weekday mornings to afternoons: 350 volunteers

Saturday mornings: 525 volunteers

Saturday evenings: 525 volunteers

Sundays: 200 volunteers

Anwaegb said its a small gesture of helping our neighbors in need.

“It’s always a good, good time with your friends, you know you’re serving a better cause," he said.