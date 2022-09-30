Houston Food Bank sends aid to Florida in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

The food bank will be helping Feeding America Food Banks with trucks and supplies and will stay in the area for at least two weeks.

HOUSTON — Six Houston Food Bank drivers left early Friday morning headed to Tampa with disaster relief items to help victims of Hurricane Ian.

The supplies they are taking include ready-to-eat meals, disaster boxes, and water. Certified forklift drivers are going to support delivery and warehouse needs.

Crowdsource Rescue said its group of volunteers from Houston is assisting the hardest hit areas that had major flooding in Florida.