HOUSTON — Employees at the Houston Food Bank are keeping tabs on the nation's capital. That's because a government shutdown is looming and could increase demand for products.

“We are very closely watching it,” said Carolina Cano, government relations manager at the Houston Food Bank.

Cano said the HFB saw demand soar during the pandemic, and it hasn’t gone down.

“This government shutdown will not ease that on us at all,” said Cano, who says she’s expecting to see more federal workers and contractors.

HFB officials are telling the food bank’s 1,600 community partners across 18 counties to stock up for an increase in need.

Cano said HFB saw a spike in demand during the last major government shutdown, which lasted 35 days in December 2018 and January 2019.

“We would talk to our neighbors any time we have a distribution,” recalled Cano. “In those conversations, it would come out that they were federal employees, and they had never been in food bank lines before.”

Cynthia Sanders is a Houston-based organizer for the American Federation of Government Employees, which represents employees from the TSA, NASA and several other federal agencies.

Sanders says first-time food bank usage was just one challenge she saw her Houston members face during the 2018-19 shutdown.

“It took years for the employees to be able to recover because when you go for periods of time without pay, you start incurring fees,” said Sanders. “Overdraft fees, your credit cards get maxed out or you miss payments, and even though they gave some employees letters about the shutdown, a lot of businesses didn’t accept them.”

Sanders said a prolonged shutdown could especially hurt many of Houston’s nearly 2,000 TSA employees. That’s because creditworthiness is factored into their employment since they have a security clearance position.

Cano said if a shutdown goes into November, federal programs that provide products to food banks will be delayed and disrupted, hurting community distribution.

That’s also when families would see a delay in SNAP and WIC benefits, forcing them to turn to food banks.

“We can supplement that need, but we cannot fill that gap for a long period of time,” said Cano.

Cano said the public can help by volunteering or donating money through the Houston Food Bank's website.

That’s also where federal employees or anyone else needing help can go to receive assistance with food.