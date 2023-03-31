An $80 million project expected to better protect Houston homes from flooding is underway

The project will include a series of basins that will be able to hold enough water to fill 1,200 Olympic-size swimming pools.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — City officials broke ground Friday on an $80 million project that is expected to better protect homes from flooding in parts of the northwest.

The Inwood Forest Stormwater Detention Basin project will include a series of basins that will be able to hold enough water to fill 1,200 Olympic-size swimming pools or even the Astrodome.

“The Inwood project will provide flood damage reduction to over 4,400 structures in the White Oak Bayou and Vogel Creek watershed," said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

The construction of these basins will be at the former Inwood Forest golf course, which was purchased by the City of Houston

The project, which has been in the planning stages over the last decade, is jointly funded by FEMA, the Harris County Flood Control District and City of Houston.