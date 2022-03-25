47th Houston Fishing Show underway at George R. Brown Convention Center

HOUSTON — The 47th annual Houston Fishing Show is underway at the George R. Brown Convention Center.
You can find any and everything you need, from rods and reels to boats, both big and small.
The event runs from Wednesday, March 23, through Sunday, March 27. From Wednesday to Friday., the shows are open from noon to 9 p.m.
On Saturday, it will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday the show opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 6 p.m.
Tickets cost $15 per adult and $3 per kid.
The show bills itself as the largest fishing show in the country with more than 20,000 people expected to stop by over its five-day run.