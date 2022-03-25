47th Houston Fishing Show underway at George R. Brown Convention Center

You can find any and everything you need, from rods and reels to boats, both big and small.

The event runs from Wednesday, March 23, through Sunday, March 27. From Wednesday to Friday., the shows are open from noon to 9 p.m.

On Saturday, it will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday the show opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 6 p.m.

Tickets cost $15 per adult and $3 per kid.