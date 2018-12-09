HOUSTON - Several Houston firefighters are headed to the East Coast to help with Hurricane Florence.

The firefighters were deployed as part of a FEMA US&R Water Mission Ready Package to support North Carolina. They are members of Task Force 1, which was activated last night by FEMA.

Texas officials continue to monitor a tropical wave that is approaching the Gulf of Mexico. KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul says the wave now has a 70-percent chance of development over the next five days. It could be a tropical depression or even a tropical storm by Friday, bringing the threat of flooding to already saturated grounds.

READ: GULF WATCH: 70% chance disturbance forms into tropical depression in Gulf

"This is the type of system that could produce heavy rains," Paul said. "It's too soon to tell who will get the worst of it, but everyone should be checking for updates frequently as this disturbance moves toward Texas."

