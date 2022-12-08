Houston firefighters battle fire on ship in Ship Channel

HFD said the ship was undergoing repairs when the fire broke out and they've got it under control.

HOUSTON — Firefighters are on the scene of a fire on board a docked ship at the Houston Ship Channel.

They say no one was hurt in the fire at the Cypress Street Dock #2 in the Southwest Shipyard, according to the Houston Fire Department.

The ship was undergoing repairs when the fire broke out sometime before noon and they've got it under control.

Air 11 was over the smoky scene where multiple firefighters were working the fire.

We don't know yet what the ship was carrying and the investigation into what caused the fire will begin once it's completely out.

Check back for more on this developing story.