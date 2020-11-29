Houston firefighters rescue woman trapped in burning apartment in SE Houston

Crews had to use a ladder to climb to the woman's apartment from the back. They were able to locate her and help her escape safely.

HOUSTON — A woman trapped inside of a burning apartment unit was rescued by Houston firefighters early Sunday morning.

According to the Houston Fire Department, when they arrived on the scene in the 4200 block of Barberry Drive, there was one apartment on fire with a woman trapped inside.

Firefighters said flames engulfed the woman's front door, making it difficult for the woman to get out.

Crews had to use a ladder to climb to the woman's apartment from the back. They were able to locate her and help her escape safely.

Firefighters were able to tap out the fire.

Arson investigators are trying to determine how the fire started.

