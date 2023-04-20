HFD offering $5,000 incentive to boost recruitment

The incentive program goes into effect this month and will include future HFD cadet classes through December 2024.

The department said it has implemented a $5,000 incentive pay program that will go into effect this month and will include future HFD cadet classes through December 2024.

“In a competitive labor market, this incentive will assist the Houston Fire Department to compete with other departments in the industry and continue to attract the most qualified applicants,” said Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña.

The first group of cadets is scheduled to get the $5,000 incentive pay this month.

Cadets joining the department after April will receive the incentive in two stages:

Academy Start: $2,500 to be paid within the fourth month of the training period.

Completion: $2,500 to be paid during the 8th month of training or approximately two weeks before graduation.

The department expects more than 500 cadets to benefit from the program.