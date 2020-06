It took firefighters about 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

HOUSTON — Houston Fire Fighters responded to a burning house early Tuesday.

HFD crews were at the home in the 4700 block of Sherwood Lane near Highway 290 at around 4:20 a.m. Investigators said the residence was abandoned.

Video from the scene shows the house completely engulfed in flames.

No word of anyone being injured.