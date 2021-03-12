Houston firefighter Wayne Davis released from hospital after months in ICU

HOUSTON — Houston Fire Department firefighter Wayne Davis was discharged from the hospital following a nearly fourth-month battle with COVID-19.
His family, friends and fellow firefighters gathered outside the hospital Friday in anticipation of his release. Davis passed through a crowd of cheers as he made his way to an HFD fire truck, which he boarded.
He had been a patient at Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Texas Medical Center since September. Back then, his wife Caitlin Davis said her husband was in need of a bilateral lung transplant.