HFD: Houston firefighter shot with pellet gun, fire truck windows broken during call

Houston police are investigating the incident, which happened Friday in the 12400 block of Fondren Road.

HOUSTON — A Houston firefighter was injured while responding to a burning storage unit but not by heat or flames. Investigators said a woman shot him with a pellet gun.

Houston Fire Department Engine 82 was at a storage facility about 11:30 a.m. Friday in the 12400 block of Fondren Road. They were able to extinguish the fire using a pump can.

At some point, the fire department said a crew member was shot in the back. He was taken to the hospital for a check-up and then returned to work.

They said one of two people, who were inside the storage unit when firefighters arrive at the scene, broke the windows of Engine 82.