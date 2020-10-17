HFD: Houston firefighter shot with pellet gun, fire truck windows broken during call

HOUSTON — A Houston firefighter was injured while responding to a burning storage unit but not by heat or flames. Investigators said a woman shot him with a pellet gun.
Houston Fire Department Engine 82 was at a storage facility about 11:30 a.m. Friday in the 12400 block of Fondren Road. They were able to extinguish the fire using a pump can.
At some point, the fire department said a crew member was shot in the back. He was taken to the hospital for a check-up and then returned to work.
They said one of two people, who were inside the storage unit when firefighters arrive at the scene, broke the windows of Engine 82.
Houston police are investigating the incident, HFD officials said.