'I wasn’t letting him go' | Video shows dramatic rescue of Houston firefighter after roof collapses

HOUSTON — A Houston firefighter is facing a long road to recovery after a roof that he was on collapsed as he fought a fire over the weekend.

Around 10:30 a.m. on February 4th, Houston Fire Ladder 26 responded to an apartment complex fire on Telephone Road. Among those working the fire was Firefighter Donovan Apiag, 26.

Senior Captain Joseph Flores says he was on the roof with Apiag, ventilating the building, a method which requires sawing holes in the roof to help relieve heat and smoke. They were preparing to leave the roof because conditions became too dangerous when part of it collapsed under Apiag, causing him to fall through.

Video taken from the scene shows Flores jumping into action.

“To look down in that hole,” Flores remembered, “It was just a sea of red. That’s all… it was just a sea of red and just super-hot.”

Flores and another firefighter reached in to grab Apiag who had fallen through to the attic. Flores sustained burns to his hand in the process.

“I wasn’t letting him go. We were getting him out. 100%. He was coming home.”

Apiag was rescued but suffered 2nd and 3rd degree burns to his body, including his legs, lower back, feet, and hands. He was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Medical Center where he started the recovery process.

The Airforce veteran has already had one surgery and more are likely. Doctors said he has a long road to recovery.

“Occupational therapy, physical therapy, and then the mental side of it too,” explained Flores. “He’s tough. I am in utter amazement by him.”

Apiag’s fire station has started a GoFundMe account to help support his family, which includes his wife and 1-year-old son. In just two days, more than $40,000 was been donated to help the family pay their bills.

“It’s called a brotherhood and sisterhood… it’s true. And the citizens of Houston just absolutely are our support when it comes to times like this. Community support has been amazing. Amazing,” Flores said.

For more information about how to support the Apiag family, click here.