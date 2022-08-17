2-alarm fire leaves firefighter injured in northwest Houston, officials say

The firefighter was transported to an area hospital for dehydration after battling the destructive fire.

HOUSTON — A two-alarm apartment fire left one firefighter in the hospital after battling the flames, according to the Houston Fire Department.

The fire happened around 2 a.m. at the Kingswood Village Apartments on Mangum Road near the Northwest Freeway.

Flames and smoke could be seen shooting from the roof when crews arrived. A total of five units were damaged in the incident, but thankfully none of the victims were injured.

A Houston firefighter was taken to the hospital due to dehydration. Officials have not updated that person's condition.

One family also said they lost everything in the flames after running outside with just the clothes on their back. But they said they're just thankful to be safe this morning.

Meanwhile, crews are still working to put out hot spots.

