HFD firefighter injured when he fell through the roof at 2-alarm warehouse fire

HOUSTON — There was a brief scare for Houston firefighters as they battled a two-alarm warehouse fire late Thursday.

The first units to arrive at the southside warehouse where school buses are housed saw heavy flames shooting through the roof.

Firefighters were up there fighting the flames when one of them fell through it.

"During that time, a firefighter lost his footing and had fallen through the roof, in which case a mayday was immediately called," HFD Deputy Chief Issac Garcia said.

Thankfully, other firefighters rushed inside and located him quickly and he was able to walk out on his own. He was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hermann Hospital to be checked out as a precaution but didn't appear to be seriously hurt, Garcia said.

He said the fire at 8419 Hansen Road near the Gulf Freeway apparently started in the office space of the 12,000-square-foot building. None of the school buses were damaged.

Along with the fire, crews had to battle the heat. It was the second two-alarm fire they had responded to Thursday.

"The guys did a great job, as you can tell, it's extremely hot. They've been working all day, had a fire this evening, they're exhausted," Garcia said. "With the gear and the humidity, you just can't cool off right now. It's still really sticky, probably still in the low 90s right now, and you just can't cool off fast enough."