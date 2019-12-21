HOUSTON — Houston firefighters said their final goodbyes to one of their own Saturday.

Senior Captain Kevin Leago passed away Dec. 12 after battling occupational cancer.

On Friday, Captain Leago received full line-of-duty-death honors during the visitation at a funeral home in Baytown.

There was a firefighter march Saturday morning before his memorial service at Memorial Church of Christ in Houston.

Captain Leago passed away at the 40 with his family by his side.

