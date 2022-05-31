1 dead in east Houston worksite accident

HOUSTON — A construction worker died Tuesday morning at an east Houston worksite after they became trapped in a machine, according to the Houston Fire Department.
It happened at about 11 a.m. in the 12700 block of East Freeway and Halsey Street.
Firefighters were initially called to what was believed to be a trench rescue, HFD said.
Multiple fire crews are on the scene and traffic is being impacted.
Dozens of firefighters and workers could be seen at the site where an excavator was digging, but it wasn't clear what led to the incident.
This is a developing story and will be updated.