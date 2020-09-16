Watch Live: Funeral service for HFD Capt. Tommy Searcy

HFD firefighters have gathered at Champion Forest Baptist Church to remember his life and legacy.

HOUSTON — Houston Fire Department and the loved ones of HFD Capt. Tommy Searcy are bidding their final goodbyes Wednesday morning during a funeral processional and service.

Searcy died from complications with COVID-19 virus at age 45. He had been hospitalized in The Woodlands for several weeks before his passing.

He is the third HFD firefighter to succumbed to the virus.

His death is being classified as a line-of-duty death. The captain at Houston Fire Station 67, Searcy had been with HFD for about 18 years.

The processional march began at 10 a.m. outside the church and will be followed with a memorial service at Champion Forest Baptist Church for 11 a.m.

The interment will follow the memorial service at Klein Memorial Park-Tomball, 32539 SH 249 in Pinehurst.