HFD: 2 buildings destroyed following fire in southeast Houston

HOUSTON — Arson is investigating after two abandoned buildings were destroyed in a fire, according to the Houston Fire Department.

The fire started sometime after midnight Saturday on Sunnyland Street near the University of Houston.

Fire officials say one building was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived, and that those flames spread to the original structure next to it.

Officials say the initial structure where the fire started will probably need to be knocked down and that it used to be a business.

Both buildings were abandoned and no injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported.