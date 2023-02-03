Houston Public Works says it's dealing with 4X as many water leaks as usual

The city's public works department said it's doing everything it can to keep up with an uptick in water leaks.

HOUSTON — Residents in Houston's Fifth Ward said a large water leak has caused issues for weeks.

They said Houston Public Works crews have been out there, but the leak is still an issue. Houston Public Works said it's dealing with about four times the number of pending repairs for water leaks as usual. They said they're still dealing with the impacts of last year's drought and the freeze over Christmas.

In the Fifth Ward, residents said the issue near the intersection of Market and Sydnor streets has been going on for about two weeks. Several neighbors said they called the city about it. Whenever that happens, Houston Public Works said it's required to get eyes on the problem within 24 hours, which neighbors said happened.

A spokesperson said repairs that used to take an average of 10 days are now taking up to 15 days due to supply chain problems and staffing issues. Houston Public Works said a contractor is assigned to repair the issue in the Fifth Ward.

Water is gushing out of the ground and into a storm drain on Market Street. It's a nuisance for residents for a number of reasons.

"It’s taken down the water pressure and everything," Donald Ray Harris said.

He grew up in the Fifth Ward and still lives nearby.

"I think it’s ridiculous," another resident said. "If we were in another area of town, not so -- I was going to say run down or being gentrified -- but if we was on the other side of the freeway -- Memorial, River Oaks --this wouldn’t go on."

Maria Barrera lives across the street from the leak. She said she called the city on Wednesday after seeing crews looking at the leak but not repairing it.

On Thursday, a contractor inspected the leak and said it would be fixed on Friday.

Houston Public Works said critical repairs at hospitals and schools and in large areas without water get the first priority when it comes to repairs. Another factor is whether or not the area has had ongoing problems with leaks.