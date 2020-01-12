'We'll be back!' | Houston federal judges recreate Hamilton song to send inspirational message

Federal judges Jennifer Walker Elrod and Charles Eskridge, who spend most of their days deciding cases, decided to take their hidden talents to YouTube.

Like all of us, they’ve had to adjust to a new normal, but they wanted a way to tell everyone that soon, we will all be back soon.

Federal judges Jennifer Walker Elrod and Charles Eskridge, who spend most of their days deciding cases, decided to take their hidden talents to YouTube. With nearly 40,000 views on their video, the two judges are telling friends, co-workers, plaintiffs and defendants that soon, they’ll be back.

It’s a parody from the hit Broadway musical "Hamilton."

“The song in it’s original is really perfect," Eskridge, U.S. District Judge of the Southern District of Texas, said.

Singing isn’t new to the pair. The two judges have been on stage together before.

When they're not performing, they use Zoom to do much of their job these days, just like so many of us. So they changed the title of the song from "You’ll be back" to "We’ll be back."

“We’re all going through it, but it really is something that we’re all going through together," Eskridge said.

And speaking of together, in a fantastic finale, the two singers ordered judges from all over Houston to join in at the end.