Prosecutors push for personal responsibility after passengers die in suspected drunk driving accidents

HOUSTON — Three people were killed overnight in two separate car crashes in Harris County.

Authorities said all the victims were passengers in the crashes. They said they believe both drivers were driving under the influence of alcohol.

Sean Teare, chief of the vehicular crimes division for the Harris County District Attorney’s Office said, “It’s sadly just another night on the Harris County roads.”

Teare said Sunday morning was especially tragic because three people died because of the actions of others.

In southwest Houston, a passenger in a car driven by an alleged drunken driver was killed after they crashed into another car near Chimney Rock and Bellfort.

“We’ve already accepted the charge of intoxication manslaughter on that defendant,” Teare said.

Another crash near FM 1960 and Falcon Road killed two young women who were passengers in a car.

“The driver of their car was highly intoxicated. We already know that. We’re waiting to have reconstruction to see whether or not speed also played a role,” Teare said.

Teare said that driver faces two counts of intoxication manslaughter. Teare said all of the victims had the option to find another way home.

“Even though you’ve made the conscious responsible decision not to drive after you’ve been drinking, you still have personal responsibility for yourself and for your family to not get in a car with someone who’s been drinking,” Teare said.

He stressed alternatives that can help get you home safely including ride-sharing services, like Uber and Lyft.

“If you’re at a bar with someone who’s agreed to be the designated driver and then decides not to be, you have to find another way to get home,” he said.

Teare said people need to be more responsible and monitor themselves and the people around them.